Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday everyone.

Today we will finally get a break from all those storms we had earlier in the week as that low pressure system moves to our east. Expect mostly sunny skies today and clearing out more as we go into the evening hours. We are still feeling those effects of that cold front with temperatures only reaching the upper 60′s today.

Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week with slightly warmer seasonable temperature and plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will move in as we head into Friday and we could see a slight chance of some showers as we head overnight into Saturday.

A cold front will be approaching our area Saturday afternoon leading to scattered storms throughout the county that will continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Make sure you click the link above to get your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone!

