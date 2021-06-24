Aroostook Community Matters: Community Closet Provides Clothes for People in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Action Program’s Community Closet has been open for a little over a year. It began when some clothes were donated by a local merchant. They also received donations from people throughout the community, none of which went to waste.

“It’s free clothing to the community,” said receptionist Candy Fletcher. “It’s open 24/7, seven days a week. We stock it daily.”

Using the Community Closet is very simple. All you have to do is walk in, find something that you’re like, and you’re good to go.

Take what you need and leave what you can is our motto,” said Executive Assistant, Gloria Duncan.

There are clothes for people of all ages and all occasions.

“There’s different things that come in whether it’s kids clothes, men’s clothes, women’s clothes, dress clothes, sometimes we get blankets or other items that are donated, a lot of them are really nice to wear to interviews,” said Fletcher.

Both Fletcher and Duncan say that they are always looking for clothing to be added to the closet

We won’t turn anything any way,” said Fletcher. “We’ll take everything in and look it over and make sure it’s available to put outside. Most everything is good, so we’ll take anything.”

You can find more information on ACAP’s website.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.