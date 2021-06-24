Career Center hosts first in-person job fair in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - County businesses provided prospective employees the opportunity to learn more about job openings in the area.

29 employers were on hand at the Aroostook Centre Mall for the Spring into Summer Job Fair. The event was put on by the Maine Career Center, in partnership with ACAP and the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce. Robb Miller, Career Center Consultant says this event provides a unique opportunity.

“This is a great opportunity for both job seekers as well as employers to network, to reach out, and then to see what’s available in the area,” Miller said.

As COVID-19 cases decrease and the county returns to normal, this is the first hiring event the Career Center has been able to hold. Zane Welton says throughout the pandemic, the virtual job search was difficult.

“I think this is like a godsend honestly because I’ve applied for a couple months now, and nobody ever gets back to you,” Welton said. “I think this is great because you have them all ready for applicants.”

R.F. Chamberland and Katahdin Trust were among some of the businesses at the career fair. Both Christopher Cyr and Billi Griffeth say nothing beats a face-to-face conversation.

“It’s a chance to put a face to our name. That’s something you can’t do when someone accesses your website online. It’s kind of impersonal, they can go on there and read the information,” Cyr said. “But it’s very different to be able to come in, talk to someone from the company in person, listen to the opportunity, answer their specific questions that they have.”

“Having the face-to-face opportunity again for the first time is great,” Griffeth said. “We’re really looking forward to being able to fill some of our open opportunities with people in Aroostook County that are looking to get back to work.”

Members of the Career Center say while this is just the first step in the hiring process, they are hopeful to have more networking events in the future.

