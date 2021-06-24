Dialed Action Sports Team Visits Aroostook County to Promote Positive Messages and Showcase Bike Skills

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) - The Dialed Action Sports Team does so much more than showcase their bike skills. The company, based out of New Jersey, travels all around the United States performing for crowds of all ages. All three bikers were from different places, but they all had one thing in common. A love for what they do.

“I started doing this as a kid just as a hobby and it just kind of turned into a job somehow, and I am definitely not complaining,” said Alex Leibrock.

“The coolest thing about BMX is there’s no right or wrong way to do it,” said Andrew Fox. “If you’re having fun, you’re winning and that’s one of my favorite things about it.”

“I never did it for any other reason other than I love and it’s great,” said Nicholas Akerman. “Now we get to travel all across the country and all across the world getting to ride our bikes and meet amazing people. "

They travel, perform, and meet thousands of people, but there’s even more in their job description.

“Not only do we entertain crowds with a bunch of crazy BMX tricks, but we like to promote positive lifestyle and also bicycle safety at the same time along with having a lot of fun with my friends,” said Fox.

They provide messages about anti-bullying, being drug free, and responsible choices. The guys say they want to be good role models.

“Getting to inspire the kids, and put them on a good path, especially you know biking kept me out of trouble and put me on a path to a brighter future,” said Akerman.

The Dialed Action Sports Team is on the road a lot, but they say getting to entertain and also help people makes it all worth it.

“Seeing how much fun the spectators have, seeing those sparks in those kids’ eyes, maybe have never been exposed to something like that,” said Fox.

“To think of the amount of shows we’ve done I could have possibly gotten a kid into riding, that’s the best thing for me so like if I can get anyone into riding the thing that makes my life is so awesome, that’s great,” said Leibrock.

