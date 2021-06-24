PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The director of the Acadian Archives at the University of Maine at Fort Kent is retiring, but she won’t stop working to preserve Acadian History. Megan Cole caught up with her and has more on how she is planning to continue to educate people.

13 years ago Lise Pelletier came across a job opening for the position of Director of the Acadian Archives The rest as they say is history.

“This job was posted and I decided well it it goes with my background in historical societies and local history so I decided to apply for the job and I got it and it’s been a wonderful experience. It’s been very exciting to meet with people, to work with associations individuals in the state, in the new England area, in the US, Canada, and Europe and talk about the Northern Maine Acadians.”

Pelletier was in her 30′s when she learned about the history of the Acadians in the St John Valley

“I was astounded I was shocked because I didn’t know that history although I had grown up in New Brunswick and I always had family on both of the Saint John river. And I think at that point I decided I would always work for my people for the people of the upper Saint John Valley to promote the history and awareness that we do exist and to celebrate the French language.”

Even though she is retiring from her position, she says she will continue to work to preserve the history of the Saint John Valley as President of the Maine Acadian Heritage Council and she will continue to educate people thorugh the Acadian Treasure Chest. .

“It is worth learning and perpetuating. It is especially important for the younger generations they need to embrace their identity because its really it is quite an honor to be part of the Acadian people and to transmit the values of the upper Saint John Valley.”

While her work at the Acadian Archives will end Pelletier’s passion to preserve the history of the Acadians will continue.

