Help still available after the eviction moratorium ends

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The eviction moratorium has been extended until July 31st. It was scheduled to expire June 30th. this extension is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium But there are programs in the community for people who will be affected when the extension ends.

Jamie Chandler, Chief Operating Officer of ACAP said, “If you are perhaps facing eviction or have fallen behind on your rent we encourage household to apply you can go on the Maine Housing website and you fill out on an online application, we have found that landlords have been extremely excited about this because they don’t want individuals falling behind on their rent either so were really happy to assist renters staying in their homes and keeping up with their rent and utilities.”

For more information you can visit, mainehousing.org/programs-services/rental/rentaldetail/covid-19-rental-relief-program or you can call ACAP at (207)764-3721

