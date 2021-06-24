Advertisement

Help still available after the eviction moratorium ends

Acap & Shaw House have secured grant funds
Acap & Shaw House have secured grant funds(N/A)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The eviction moratorium has been extended until July 31st. It was scheduled to expire June 30th. this extension is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium But there are programs in the community for people who will be affected when the extension ends.

Jamie Chandler, Chief Operating Officer of ACAP said, “If you are perhaps facing eviction or have fallen behind on your rent we encourage household to apply you can go on the Maine Housing website and you fill out on an online application, we have found that landlords have been extremely excited about this because they don’t want individuals falling behind on their rent either so were really happy to assist renters staying in their homes and keeping up with their rent and utilities.”

For more information you can visit, mainehousing.org/programs-services/rental/rentaldetail/covid-19-rental-relief-program or you can call ACAP at (207)764-3721

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Overnight fire on Van Buren Road in Caribou
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child

Latest News

Summer is here and outdoor pools around the County are experiencing lifeguard shortages.
Summer is here and outdoor pools around the County are experiencing lifeguard shortages
Lifeguard shortage
Community Closet provides clothes for people in Aroostook County.
Aroostook Community Matters: Community Closet Provides Clothes for People in the County
Community Closet Provides Clothes for People in Aroostook County.
Community Closet