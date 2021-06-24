Advertisement

High court to rule whether to hear Maine school choice case

School choice
School choice
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are deciding whether to hear a case filed by Maine families who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools.

The case concerns a Maine Department of Education rule that allows families who live in towns that don’t have public schools to receive tuition to send their children to the public or private school of their choosing.

The program excludes religious schools.

The justices were slated to meet to consider whether to hear the case on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Presque Isle graduate Laurin Ackerson Goupille had another great experience working the Women's...
Presque Isle Graduate works at Women’s College World Series

Latest News

COVID-19 booster needed?
Maine CDC preparing for possibility of COVID-19 booster
Presque Isle is the first Maine school to visit the nation’s capital since the beginning of the...
Senator Collins welcomes Presque Isle students to Washington, D.C.
Lise retiring as director of Acadian Archives.
The director of the Acadian Archives at the University of Maine at Fort Kent is retiring
Lise retiring