Maine CDC preparing for possibility of COVID-19 booster

Awaiting word following national meetings this week.
COVID-19 booster needed?
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, are you going to need a booster at some point in the future?

There still are no answers to that question.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says the decision on whether or not COVID-19 boosters will be necessary will come from higher authorities.Having said that, he and his team are still making sure they have enough doses of vaccine on hand if they are needed.

“We are starting the process of thinking about and planning for boosters,” said Shah. “That doesn’t mean they’re coming. I just don’t want to be caught on the short end if they do come. I’d rather plan and not have boosters then not plan and then have them sprung upon us.”

Shah says meetings are taking place at a national level this week where plans for boosters, among others things, will be discussed.

