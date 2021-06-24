Maine CDC reports 12 additional cases of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 12 COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,889.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 856.

The Maine CDC reported that 770,961 Mainers, or 65.10% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No new case of COVID-19 cases were reported in Aroostook County, the total remains at 1,897.

