Advertisement

Maine DHHS announces action plan following deaths of multiple children

They have asked Casey Family Programs to assist with their investigation of the deaths and to look at existing child safety policies.
Maine DHHS announces action plan following death of children.
Maine DHHS announces action plan following death of children.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DHHS announced they will be taking action following the deaths of four children in Maine over the past month.

The deaths occurred on June 20 in Stockton Springs, June 17 in Temple, June 6 in Old Town, and June 1 in Brewer.

They have asked Casey Family Programs to assist with their investigation of the deaths and to look at existing child safety policies.

Casey Family Programs is a national leader in improving child safety and the wellbeing of children.

The DHHS will look to them for policy recommendations that can be implemented by the state.

They say in addition to this they are continuing to intensify their health education campaigns in response to the pandemic and any challenges that come with it.

Director of the Office of Child and Family services Todd Landry said in a statement, “It’s our responsibility as a state and as a society to do everything we can to help children grow up safe and ensure they have the love and attention they need.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Presque Isle graduate Laurin Ackerson Goupille had another great experience working the Women's...
Presque Isle Graduate works at Women’s College World Series

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 12 additional cases of COVID-19
Spring into Summer Job Fair at the Aroostook Centre Mall.
Career Center hosts first in-person job fair in Presque Isle
Spring into Summer Job Fair
Spring into Summer Job Fair at the Aroostook Centre Mall
Over 200 youngsters competed at the Caribou track.
track and field meet