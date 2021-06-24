Maine governor vetoes bill to shutter youth detention center

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Governor Janet Mills has vetoed a bill to close the state’s only youth detention center, her office announced Thursday, creating an obstacle for those who want to close the facility.

Mills is a former prosecutor and attorney general.

She called the bill to close the Long Creek Youth Center in South Portland “simplistic solution to a complex issue.”

She also said she remains committed to bringing “necessary change” to the juvenile justice system.

The bill was sent to the governor’s desk after a 19-15 vote in the Senate that was far shy of a two-thirds majority needed to overcome a veto.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.