Maine governor vetoes bill to shutter youth detention center
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Governor Janet Mills has vetoed a bill to close the state’s only youth detention center, her office announced Thursday, creating an obstacle for those who want to close the facility.
Mills is a former prosecutor and attorney general.
She called the bill to close the Long Creek Youth Center in South Portland “simplistic solution to a complex issue.”
She also said she remains committed to bringing “necessary change” to the juvenile justice system.
The bill was sent to the governor’s desk after a 19-15 vote in the Senate that was far shy of a two-thirds majority needed to overcome a veto.
