Overnight fire on Van Buren Road in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Caribou Fire Department has been on the scene of an overnight fire on the Van Buren Road for much of the day today.

According to Captain Danny Raymond says crews were called to 1284 Van Buren Rd. just before midnight. The home was vacant at the time, and no one was injured.

Raymond says the fire is under control but may spark up again.

“It is going to burn for a couple of days. We’ve received several calls on it this morning. It’s going to smoke and stuff for a few days. There are some big, heavy timbers in there that may have little spot fires in it.”

Raymond says the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. He says Caribou, Stockholm, Limestone, and Washburn Fire Departments responded. Crews will continue to monitor the area.

