Pine Tree Power paused by flipped votes in Senate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Pine Tree Power bill to create a consumer-owned utility to cover all of Maine has run into a stumbling block. Last week, Senator Seth Berry announced that the bill was officially going to Governor Mills. However the next day there was another vote taken and two senators who originally voted for the measure changed their vote.

Senate President Troy Jackson says that some members of his chamber want more information.

“Some Senate members changed their opinions on it when presented different information. At this point I think some people might change their minds again.”

Senator Jackson says there are a lot of questions still remaining. He said there may be another vote on the bill before the end of the session later this month.

