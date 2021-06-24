Advertisement

Pine Tree Power paused by flipped votes in Senate

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Pine Tree Power bill to create a consumer-owned utility to cover all of Maine has run into a stumbling block. Last week, Senator Seth Berry announced that the bill was officially going to Governor Mills. However the next day there was another vote taken and two senators who originally voted for the measure changed their vote.

Senate President Troy Jackson says that some members of his chamber want more information.

“Some Senate members changed their opinions on it when presented different information. At this point I think some people might change their minds again.”

Senator Jackson says there are a lot of questions still remaining. He said there may be another vote on the bill before the end of the session later this month.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm triggered a tornado warning for parts of Piscataquis and Aroostook counties...
Severe storms in northern Maine trigger tornado warnings, tear roof off building
Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Canadian Border to Remain Closed, some restrictions lifted for fully vaccinated Canadian...
Canada to lift some border restrictions starting July 5
plastic bags
Shoppers and stores prepare for statewide plastic bag ban
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly

Latest News

pine tree power
pine tree update
northern light ar gould
AR Gould reopens to visitors
northern light ar gould
ar gould opens to visitors
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child