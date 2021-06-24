RSU29 has a new superintendent

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton has a new superintendent of schools and he is no stranger to the County.

Richard Lyons signed a contract today to join RSU 29. He’s originally from Masardis but spent over 30 years as a superintendent in districts around the state including 28 years in Hampden.

“I hope there’s a lot of similarities that I can bring to the school district with my experience but certainly there’ll be a lot of differences and I look at those as opportunities for RSU 29,” said Lyons.

Lyons says he’s looking forward to working with the board of directors and making a plan of action for this new chapter.

