Advertisement

RSU29 has a new superintendent

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton has a new superintendent of schools and he is no stranger to the County.

Richard Lyons signed a contract today to join RSU 29. He’s originally from Masardis but spent over 30 years as a superintendent in districts around the state including 28 years in Hampden.

“I hope there’s a lot of similarities that I can bring to the school district with my experience but certainly there’ll be a lot of differences and I look at those as opportunities for RSU 29,” said Lyons.

Lyons says he’s looking forward to working with the board of directors and making a plan of action for this new chapter.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Overnight fire on Van Buren Road in Caribou
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine

Latest News

School bus at RSU29
houlton superintendent
Acap & Shaw House have secured grant funds
Help still available after the eviction moratorium ends
Summer is here and outdoor pools around the County are experiencing lifeguard shortages.
Summer is here and outdoor pools around the County are experiencing lifeguard shortages
Lifeguard shortage