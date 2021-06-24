PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Summer is here and outdoor pools around the County are experiencing lifeguard shortages.

The Fort Kent Recreation Director says they had some problems finding enough lifeguards, but they were able to overcome the issue.

“Well we had to get a little creative like I told you before we are gonna pay for the certifications for the lifeguards but also what we’ve done is a lot of our kids working rec they wanted to work more hours and are loaded heavier here in the morning with rec stuff and I’m gonna be able to swing a lot of those people to do lifeguarding in the afternoon which has been a real lifesaver for us.”

Prospective lifeguards need to take classes before they can get certified. They also need to know CPR and have to do rescue drills in the pool. If you are interested reach out to your local recreation department.

