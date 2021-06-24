Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Thursday everyone!

Today we will see more sunshine from that high pressure system that is just over our region. Temperatures will be much warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Tonight we have a special moon that will be rising around 8:54pm -- it’s called the Strawberry Moon! It won’t look as red as a strawberry, but it will indicate the start of the harvest of this fresh fruit.

Friday clouds will start to build in as a low pressure system is pushed into our region by south winds. The Southern part of the county will see most of the effects from this system in the form of some scattered showers. The rest of the county will see cloudy skies as this system moves more into our area during the afternoon. This will bring moisture in from the south leading to muggy conditions overnight into Saturday.

For Saturday, the rain will pick up even more and we could have a chance of a scattered thunderstorms. This will last as we go throughout the rest of the weekend and into the first half of next week. Make sure you click on the video for a more detailed forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Presque Isle graduate Laurin Ackerson Goupille had another great experience working the Women's...
Presque Isle Graduate works at Women’s College World Series
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child

Latest News

Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 23rd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 22nd