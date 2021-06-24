Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Thursday everyone!

Today we will see more sunshine from that high pressure system that is just over our region. Temperatures will be much warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Tonight we have a special moon that will be rising around 8:54pm -- it’s called the Strawberry Moon! It won’t look as red as a strawberry, but it will indicate the start of the harvest of this fresh fruit.

Friday clouds will start to build in as a low pressure system is pushed into our region by south winds. The Southern part of the county will see most of the effects from this system in the form of some scattered showers. The rest of the county will see cloudy skies as this system moves more into our area during the afternoon. This will bring moisture in from the south leading to muggy conditions overnight into Saturday.

For Saturday, the rain will pick up even more and we could have a chance of a scattered thunderstorms. This will last as we go throughout the rest of the weekend and into the first half of next week. Make sure you click on the video for a more detailed forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone!

