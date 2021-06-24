Advertisement

Weekly certifications for state unemployment at pandemic-low in Maine

MDOL partnering with ID.me for increased fraud prevention
Maine unemployment update
Maine unemployment update
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to increase fraud prevention, the Maine Department of Labor is partnering with ID.me. It’s a secure national portal that helps detect fraudulent unemployment claims. Anyone who needs to provide proof of their identity will be notified through their online account and by mail.

Meanwhile, the MDOL reports roughly 1,500 initial claims for state unemployment were filed for the week ending June 19th. That’s the highest level in two months.

Continued claims, however, are steadily dropping.

Weekly certifications for state jobless benefits fell below 10,000 for the first time since March of last year.

The MDOL says overall continued claims are down about 1,000 from the previous week.

Maine unemployment update for week ending June 19th
Maine unemployment update for week ending June 19th(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Presque Isle graduate Laurin Ackerson Goupille had another great experience working the Women's...
Presque Isle Graduate works at Women’s College World Series

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 12 additional cases of COVID-19
Maine DHHS announces action plan following death of children.
Maine DHHS announces action plan following deaths of multiple children
Spring into Summer Job Fair at the Aroostook Centre Mall.
Career Center hosts first in-person job fair in Presque Isle
Spring into Summer Job Fair
Spring into Summer Job Fair at the Aroostook Centre Mall
Over 200 youngsters competed at the Caribou track.
track and field meet