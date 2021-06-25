Advertisement

EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns about a spike in evictions in Maine.

The state is awaiting an additional $150 million in federal relief that will be funneled by MaineHousing into rental assistance programs run by community action programs.

People left homeless face a tough tight housing market.

The Maine Association of Realtors reports that the median home value has grown by double digits every month starting last summer.

