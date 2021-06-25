EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns about a spike in evictions in Maine.

The state is awaiting an additional $150 million in federal relief that will be funneled by MaineHousing into rental assistance programs run by community action programs.

People left homeless face a tough tight housing market.

The Maine Association of Realtors reports that the median home value has grown by double digits every month starting last summer.

