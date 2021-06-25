Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s crimestoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Overnight fire on Van Buren Road in Caribou
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Presque Isle is the first Maine school to visit the nation’s capital since the beginning of the...
Senator Collins welcomes Presque Isle students to Washington, D.C.
Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family
School bus at RSU29
RSU29 has a new superintendent

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Four suspects are being sought in connection with the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in...
RAW: George Floyd statue vandalism suspects
A rare tornado proved deadly in the Czech Republic on Thursday.
Deadly tornado damages Czech Republic towns
Fans of Britney Spears rallied Wednesday as the star gave virtual testimony about her...
Britney Spears' fans rally outside courthouse