Maine CDC reports 47 additional cases of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 47 COVID-19 cases today and 2 new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,924.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 858.

The Maine CDC reported that 772,070 Mainers, or 57.44% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No new case of COVID-19 cases were reported in Aroostook County, the total remains at 1,897.

