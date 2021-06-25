Advertisement

Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail

Jessica Williams of Stockton Springs made her first court appearance Friday morning
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court appearance Friday morning.

A judge ordered Jessica Williams held on $150,000 cash bail.

She is charged with murder in the death of her son, Maddox. She was also ordered to not have any contact with children under the age of 14 as well as a list of other people including Andrew Williams and Jason Trefethen.

Family members of the child were calling for justice. A van parked outside the courthouse had #Justice4Maddox written in the window.

According to court documents, when Williams and her mother brought Maddox to the hospital on June 20, he was not breathing and had no pulse. Doctors could not revive him.

The medical examiner ruled his death was due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 28 for a status conference.

