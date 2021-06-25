Maine police look for woman missing for more than a week

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by friends in South Portland.

It was not clear what she was doing when she was last seen or if she had a vehicle.

Anyone with information about where Cote might be should call South Portland Police Detective Scott Corbett at 207-874-8575.

