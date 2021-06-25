New texting service aims to prevent overdose deaths in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is launching a new free texting service to alert Mainers to any sudden increase in overdoses in their areas. The service will also connect them with resources to support those struggling with substance abuse and promote recovery.

As of Friday, people anywhere in the state can sign up for the Partnership to End Addiction’s SPIKE Auto Text Program. To sign up, text SPIKE to 1 (855) 963-5669 (855-9-OD-KNOW) and follow the prompts.

People who sign up will get notifications if three or more fatal or non-fatal overdoses occur in their county within a 24-hour period.

The program will link them to resources through Maine’s OPTIONS initiative, which is placing mobile response teams in each Maine county to engage communities with high rates of drug overdoses to promote harm reduction strategies, connect people directly to recovery services and treatment, and distribute naloxone, the lifesaving overdose medication.

Maine is the first state to launch the program statewide. Partnership to End Addiction is piloting the program in three counties in New York and one county in Tennessee, with plans to expand nationwide.

“So long as Maine continues to lose lives to drug overdoses, we will continue and expand our work to help those struggling with substance use disorder,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “This program provides free and potentially life-saving information that Maine people and communities can use immediately to prevent and respond to overdoses.”

The Maine Attorney General’s Office released a new report this week showing that 504 deaths were caused by drug overdoses in 2020, a 33% increase over 380 in 2019.

