Advertisement

Project to revive American Chestnut trees in Aroostook County

By Cam Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - American Chestnut trees once flourished in the Northeast but has now nearly vanished, but one grower is working to bring them back.

There aren’t chestnuts roasting on an open fire, rather growing in a local greenhouse. Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District, says there was once an abundance of chestnut trees, but not anymore.

“Back in the 1900′s there were 4 billion chestnut trees up and down the eastern seaboard down as far as Alabama. Some gentleman brought some seedlings from China of chestnut. They were carrying blight, and in just a few years it wiped out 4 billion chestnut trees.”

Through a partnership with the Maine Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation, Martin and a local forester are working to restore native American Chestnut trees to the State’s Forest ecosystem.

“These first four are a cross between our American Chestnut and a Chinese Chestnut which is resistant to the blight so they’re a hybrid. We have four of those and then we have 31 of the American chestnuts. We’re going to get a bunch more seed next year. We’re going to set out two trials probably not until Spring of ’23 because I want to get these good sized.”

Martin adds there are things you can do to keep these trees and others, alive and well.

“Most of the invasive forest pests and diseases spread in firewood. People not knowing what they’re doing will drive up from Costal Maine with firewood from their property. They may have emerald ash borer, or they might have something in the wood and boom it’s here. So not transporting firewood, buying firewood where you go camping.”

While wildlife feed on beech nuts here in the county, Martin says this project will provide them with an alternative food source.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Overnight fire on Van Buren Road in Caribou
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Presque Isle is the first Maine school to visit the nation’s capital since the beginning of the...
Senator Collins welcomes Presque Isle students to Washington, D.C.
School bus at RSU29
RSU29 has a new superintendent
Kostas Papadopoulos, Maine Border Agent, contracted COVID-19 while assisting at the southern...
Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family

Latest News

American Chestnut trees growing in the County
American Chestnut trees growing in Aroostook County
The state will send you a text message about any sudden increases in overdoses and connect them...
New texting service aims to prevent overdose deaths in Maine
Sen. Collins proud to be a part of ‘historic investment in America’s critical infrastructure needs’
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief