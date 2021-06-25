Sen. Collins proud to be a part of ‘historic investment in America’s critical infrastructure needs’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is pleased President Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators reached an agreement to significantly boost infrastructure spending.

She was part of the original group of ten Senators who negotiated the package.

They met at the White House Thursday with President Biden, who endorsed the framework.

The White House says the agreement calls for about $579 billion in new spending over the next five years.

“Today, we’re proud to advance this bipartisan proposal to make a historic investment in America’s critical infrastructure needs, advance cleaner technologies, create jobs, and strengthen American competitiveness, without raising taxes. This agreement shows that the two parties can still come together, find common ground, and get things done that matter to everyday Americans. We are happy to have President Biden’s support, and will now get to work enlisting the support of colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Funding will go towards roads, bridges, public transits, and other public works.

We spoke with Collins Friday morning.

She says this is the most significant investment in infrastructure this country has done since the interstate highway system was constructed.

And, it will not increase taxes on individuals or families.

“We have a huge backlog of roads and bridges that need repair. We need to improve our water treatment systems. We need to get broadband out to the last mile in every area of rural Maine, for example, and to islands like Swans Island, which is seeking broadband,” explained Collins. “There’s also an investment in resiliency in making sure that our coastal areas are safe from climate change and so, I think that’s an important investment as well.”

Collins says there are a number of ways lawmakers are proposing to pay for the bill.

There are talks to use unused COVID relief funds, boosting the IRS’s budget to go after tax cheats, and more.

