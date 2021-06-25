PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

We’re starting off with a mixture of sun & clouds this morning. Clouds will continue on the increase throughout the day... with temps reaching those mid-to-upper 70s.

By the afternoon and evening, we could see a spot shower the farther south you go. But the bulk of the rain holds off until Saturday PM... when moderate to localized heavy rain will move in and overspread the County.

Showers and storms will continue through the second half of the weekend... and even an active weather pattern lingers into next week.

The other big difference will be much warmer temps and muggier conditions moving ahead. We very much need the rain, as now we have both Moderate and Severe Drought conditions across the State, and our rain deficits are unfortunately increasing. Also, just be a little weather aware throughout the day on Sunday, as we could see the possibility of some stronger storms rolling in.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

