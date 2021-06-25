PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With the drought last summer and early spring this year, there is some concern about water levels in the County. NewsSource 8′s Megan Cole has an update on the conditions.

“We still are in abnormally dry conditions for this time of year.”

Darren Woods, the director of the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency, says water levels in the county are being closely monitored.

“We are paying attention to the conditions statewide and in fact due to the recent rains it did help a little bit but not quite enough.”

“Right now the soil is fairly moist but you don’t have to dig down very far to hit dry soil so we’re still dry.”

Woods says, in addition to the soil, they are monitoring river and lake levels.

“We have seen them come down a little bit. The recent rains in certain areas of the county did help a little bit with that but we actually got a little too much too quickly to provide real relief to farmers and for the crops so we’re constantly paying attention to what’s going on and we’re just monitoring conditions.”

Randy Martin, The director of the central Aroostook soil and water conservation district says the rain next week is a welcome sign. But farmers will need to be watching for blight.

“Because rainy, humidity, that’s ideal for blight so it’s kind of a double whammy, might not have to irrigate, we might have to spray more.”

Woods says the United States Geological Survey is providing weekly water data updates.

