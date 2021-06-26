Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 39 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 39 COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,963.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 858.

The Maine CDC reported that 773,236 Mainers, or 57.52% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has three new cases, bringing the total to 1,900.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

