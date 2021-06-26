Advertisement

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. The intrusion Thursday, June 24, 2021, forced a sudden closure of some runways.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.

His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days.

Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Susan Collins censured for the third time this year by Maine Republicans
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by...
Missing South Portland woman has been found safe
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Overnight fire on Van Buren Road in Caribou
Presque Isle is the first Maine school to visit the nation’s capital since the beginning of the...
Senator Collins welcomes Presque Isle students to Washington, D.C.

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King