Not all Heroes wear Capes

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - You speak with them in some of the worst moments of your life or the lives of others. 9-1-1 dispatchers are always there in times of emergency to lend advice and get you help. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez was at the County’s dispatcher center to find out what they face every day.

They’re the nameless and faceless voices who will always answer and always help and they’re the first voice of communication when you call 911.

“Exciting sad and fulfilling”

“It can be rewarding exciting and ever changing”

Those are words two dispatchers used to describe their job. They both say there is no such thing as a typical day.

“I think people just think were just sitting here with our feet up not doing anything not realizing we are very busy, we have to eat while were working some days we have to say hey can you get this I really need to go to the bathroom some days we spend hours in the chair we don’t get to move or leave because its one call after the other,” said Rachael Quint, Emergency Communication Specialist.

When answering a 911 call, they have to be prepared for anything from assisting with CPR over the phone to figuring out how to save an animal.

“I love everything about it, sometimes it’s hard for me to not be emotionally involved, you can be on the phone with someone giving them CPR telling a son how to save his mother and the next call you take would be an injured squirrel so you have to be able to switch gears quickly,” said Quint.

“Almost every hour is different you’ll be sitting here with a lull and all of a sudden something happens and you get multiple calls coming into the center it keeps us on our toes and it’s very rewarding,” said Jordan Schools, Emergency Communication Specialist .

If you have to call 911, Schools says providing some basic information can get help to you faster.

“A lot of people when they call, call in and we ask what’s the address of emergency and telephone number, a lot of people just assume we get all of that information immediately when they dial in it does take a couple of seconds to map out so if the caller can call in and give us the address were quicker to get the emergency services in route,” added Schools.

If you accidentally dial 911, both urge you to stay on the line and tell them it was an accidental call instead of hanging up quickly. This will save them the time of tracking down the call to see if help is needed. In Houlton Adriana Sanchez News Source 8

