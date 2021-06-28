Advertisement

After COVID-19 Sweepstakes, what comes next in Maine?

Vaccine
Vaccine(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is in the midst of it’s nearly million dollar sweepstakes that they hope will incentivize people to be vaccinated.

So far around 9,000 people have gotten their first dose of vaccine since the contest was announced.

The Maine CDC is now considering what comes next.

June 30 is the deadline for Gov. Janet Mills’ Don’t Miss Your Shot sweepstakes.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

After that, the CDC will begin zeroing in on who is yet to be vaccinated. If a chance at winning a large sum of money didn’t get you to get a shot, what will?

“Who hasn’t been vaccinated? Where do they live? Why haven’t they been vaccinated? What message may compel them to become vaccinated? What messenger would be best suited to deliver that message? Finally, in what setting when they wish to be vaccinated?” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

Shah said there are many pockets of the state that vaccination levels remain low.

Younger men who live in more rural areas are the only specific group he mentioned as a concern.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie London (top) and Jonathan London
Oakfield Railroad Museum burglars arrested
Gavel on sounding block
Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking
Sen. Susan Collins censured for the third time this year by Maine Republicans
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
Unsung Heroes
Not all Heroes wear Capes

Latest News

Moose hunt to take place in zone 4.
The County’s moose population is abundant again this year, so a management hunt will be held in part of the state
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces
An intersectional Pride flag and an American flag flying next to each other at the festival
Aroostook County held its first Pride festival over the weekend
An intersectional Pride flag and an American flag flying next to each other at the festival
pride festival