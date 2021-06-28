Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp returns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook Mental Health Center’s Teen Leadership Camp kicked off over the weekend.

The leadership development and drug prevention program usually hosts a week long sleep away camp at UMFK, but pandemic restrictions made them rethink this year’s camp. Teens are meeting four days throughout the summer, doing two days in-person and two days on zoom.

“You get to know each other and you get to do fun activities together,:” said camper, Isaiah Dalton.

“I brought it home to my mom and she was like oh your brothers and sisters did this it’s a really great program and your cousin Thomas goes there and he’s part of that team so I thought oh this is really cool I wanna try that out,” said Addison LeJoie

The camp brings in speakers and runs activities that promote team building and self esteem.

