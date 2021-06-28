Advertisement

The County’s moose population is abundant again this year, so a management hunt will be held in part of the state

Moose hunt to take place in zone 4.
Moose hunt to take place in zone 4.
By Megan Cole
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland fisheries and wildlife, says they are doing this hunt because it isn't healthy for the moose population to be so high.

A wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland fisheries and wildlife, says they are doing this hunt because it isn’t healthy for the moose population to be so high.

“Part of being over abundant not only is food limited but parasites tend to increase. Your reproductive rate goes down, calf mortality goes up, adult mortality can go up but your recruitment goes way down, parasites go way up. The animals…they’re just sick you know and they need to be reduced in abundance and that’s what we’re trying to do in zone 4 now.”

Haskell says that the zone four hunt will occur in October and early November. To see a zone map, you can visit https://www.maine.gov/IFW/hunting-trapping/hunting-laws/wildlife-management-districts/wmd-map.html.

