Father and Daughter Duo Bond Through Tennis

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Like father, like daughter. Presque Isle middle schooler, Alice Korzekwa, is ranked in the top 75 tennis players of her age bracket in New England. But before she was making waves on the tennis scene, her dad made a name for himself first.

“I’m originally from Poland,” said Luke Korzekwa. “So I played in my country. I was top ten in juniors and then moving to the United States about 20 years ago now, I’ve played competitively in the state of Maine. I was number one for adults in doubles and I was also top three in players for adults in Maine as well ten years ago.”

So, naturally, as soon as Alice could walk, she was on a court.

“He told me to pick up a racket and I started passing the ball I guess,” said Alice. “And that’s just how he told me to start.”

“I think it’s great,” Luke said. “It sort of brings the bond between her and I and it’s being shared on the tennis court.”

“Watching my dad play and how much effort he puts in, makes me want to play more,” said Alice.

He may be tough, but Alice said that’s why she’s successful.

“I don’t think I would be able to do it if I had a coach other than him,” she said.

“When we’re on the court, I’m her coach,” said Luke. “When we’re done, I’m her dad.”

Alice hopes to play tennis in college and one day go pro, and with the help of Dad, she might just have a chance to.

