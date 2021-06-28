Advertisement

Home sales, prices continue to trend up in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Home sales and home prices in Maine are continuing to trend upward. The Maine Association of Realtors said sales and prices were both up by 28% in May compared to May 2020. The association said high buyer demand is driving the increase in home values. The state’s median sales price was $305,000 in May. That increase was similar to the national increase. The national median sales price increased about 24% to $356,600.

