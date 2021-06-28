Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine - A Houlton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

According to court records, between approximately May 2018 and July 2018, Hayden Fogg, 34, was part of a drug distribution operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine. A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and had it transported to Maine. Fogg sold the drug in the Houlton area while other members of the conspiracy sold it in Bangor and Howland.

Fogg faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

