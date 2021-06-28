Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 13 COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,989.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 858.

The Maine CDC reported that 774,632 Mainers, or 57.63% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases and total remains at 1,900.

