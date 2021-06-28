Maine’s COVID-19 emergency order ends on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s emergency order about the coronavirus pandemic is entering its final days.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared the “state of civil emergency” in the early days of the pandemic. She has said the order will end on Wednesday. The ordered has allowed Mills to use state resources to try to control the spread of the virus in Maine.

Republicans and Democrats have sparred for months about whether the emergency order has gone on for too long.

