Advertisement

Maine’s COVID-19 emergency order ends on Wednesday

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s emergency order about the coronavirus pandemic is entering its final days.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared the “state of civil emergency” in the early days of the pandemic. She has said the order will end on Wednesday. The ordered has allowed Mills to use state resources to try to control the spread of the virus in Maine.

Republicans and Democrats have sparred for months about whether the emergency order has gone on for too long.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie London (top) and Jonathan London
Oakfield Railroad Museum burglars arrested
Sen. Susan Collins censured for the third time this year by Maine Republicans
Unsung Heroes
Not all Heroes wear Capes
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 39 new Covid-19 cases
Gavel on sounding block
Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
Campfire safety.
Summer is here and so is campfire season
Going back to the office.
With many businesses bringing people back to the office, some might be feeling anxious about the transition