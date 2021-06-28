Advertisement

Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by Lifeflight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Woman arrested after shooting in Hancock (File)
Woman arrested after shooting in Hancock (File)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock woman is behind bars following a shooting Sunday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says Jane Strunk, 58, is charged with Class A Elevated Aggravated Assault.

Jake Strunk mug shot
Jake Strunk mug shot(WABI)

Authorities say they were called to a home on The Otter Way in Hancock just before 10:30 p.m. They say a female caller reported a domestic disturbance that resulted in one man sustaining a single gunshot wound.

The 59-year-old victim was taken by Lifeflight of Maine to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Officials say he is listed in stable condition.

His name was not released.

Strunk was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie London (top) and Jonathan London
Oakfield Railroad Museum burglars arrested
Sen. Susan Collins censured for the third time this year by Maine Republicans
Unsung Heroes
Not all Heroes wear Capes
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 39 new Covid-19 cases
Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by...
Missing South Portland woman has been found safe

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
Campfire safety.
Summer is here and so is campfire season
Going back to the office.
With many businesses bringing people back to the office, some might be feeling anxious about the transition
Campfire safety
Back to work anxiety