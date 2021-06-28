Advertisement

Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Garrett Barnett, 48, died Saturday on Odlin Road
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office now says one man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Hermon.

According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to the crash on the Odlin Road just before 8:00 p.m.

They say Garrett Barnett, 48, of Milford, was driving a motorcycle on a curved portion of the road near Pike Industries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

