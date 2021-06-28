Peaceful rally planned in memory of Maddox Williams

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A peaceful rally in memory of a 3-year-old boy from Stockton Springs who was murdered is planned for Thursday at the Rockland DHHS office.

Maddox Williams died last Sunday.

His mother, Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, is accused of killing him.

The medical examiner ruled Maddox’s death was not an accident and was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma.

This is the third time a parent has been charged in the death of a Maine child in less than a month.

The rally on Thursday is called Maddox Matters.

Organizer Jess Gleason says she wants to break the silence of the broken system and step up for change for all children.

It starts at 10 a.m. at the Rockland District DHHS Office on Camden Street.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.