Summer is here and so is campfire season

By Megan Cole
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Summer is here and so is campfire season. But as you plan your fire, the Maine Forest Service is reminding people to properly extinguish them.

A forest ranger specialist for the Maine Forest Service says in the last few years, they’ve seen an increase in unattended campfires, which can cause forest fires. He says there is one method that people can use to make sure the fire is completely out.

“The drown, stir and feel method to make sure your campfire is completely out so obviously the first thing you drown it and then you stir the coals have a shovel nearby, and the last thing is you use the back of your hand and you kind of feel over it and if you feel any heat from that campfire area, then you gotta do it again. Drown, stir feel. Never touch the fire but that way…it may take several times to make sure those hot coals are completely out.”

Nelson says that if the campfire is unattended and it does cause damage, you can face fines and even criminal charges.

