Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical...
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical depression forms.(CNN Newsource)
By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast following the formation of a tropical depression.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach northeastward to South Santee River.

Forecasters said Monday that the storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie London (top) and Jonathan London
Oakfield Railroad Museum burglars arrested
Sen. Susan Collins censured for the third time this year by Maine Republicans
Unsung Heroes
Not all Heroes wear Capes
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 39 new Covid-19 cases
Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by...
Missing South Portland woman has been found safe

Latest News

A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
Campfire safety.
Summer is here and so is campfire season