Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Monday everyone!

Humid, muggy and warm conditions will not back down for today and the second half of the week! These warmer conditions will act as fuel for any showers that will be moving into our area today. Due to this we could see some severe storms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

These storms will linger into Tuesday as warm humid conditions continue. We will see those high temperatures reach the low 80′s but it will feel warmer with the humidity. Wednesday expect scattered showers and less severe storm chances, we will start to see those cooler temperatures overnight as a cold front passes through our region.

Thursday expect those lower dewpoints as they move in from the North leading to more comfortable conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the early morning but clearing out to scattered showers throughout the day and into the beginning of next weekend. Expect those cooler temperatures to last into the first half of the weekend.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.