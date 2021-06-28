PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With many businesses bringing people back to the office, some might be feeling anxious about the transition. Newssource 8′s Megan Cole has some tips for making the transition smoother.

For more than a year, many people have been working from home. In that time, many have become comfortable with the home office setting. As many businesses are bringing people back to the office, some are starting to experience anxiety.

“The anxiety of returning to the workplace for many people could be very different depending on their situations are. You know, the length of time they’ve been away, adjusting to work from home, not having people around so a different in the noise, having people popping in.”

Adeline McCarty is the manager of the Behavioral Home Health program at AMHC and says there are ways employers can help their employees make the transition easier.

“I think talking to the staff and understanding their needs, their concerns, their anxieties, worries and supporting them to continue to provide the great service that they do and also accommodate their own needs.”

In addition, McCarty says employees can bring some things from home to help.

“Having some of their personal items with them in the office would be beneficial in helping them readjust to being in office. Maintaining some of the routines that they got into working at home and carrying that over into the office setting would be beneficial for them to readjust.”

McCarty says if you’re anxious about the transition back to the office, start by having a conversation with your employer.

