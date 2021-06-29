2 adults, child hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at Freeport motel

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital Tuesday with elevated carbon monoxide levels after an incident at a Freeport hotel.

Freeport fire officials said a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at the Comfort Suites on Route 1 Monday and a maintenance worker replaced it with a new alarm.

Officials said when the alarm did not shut off, the maintenance worker called the fire department’s business line instead of calling 911.

Fire officials said they did not get the message until Tuesday morning and responded to the hotel.

Fire officials said the worker should have called 911.

“I walked in the lobby and had 175 parts per million on CO, started to evacuate, pulled the fire alarm and thankfully everyone’s out, and we hope that everyone’s OK that was transported,” Freeport Fire Chief Charles Jordan said.

Officials said the hotel was evacuated and firefighters were going floor-by-floor to investigate the carbon monoxide issue.

WMTW has reached out to the owners of the hotel for comment.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

