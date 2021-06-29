Advertisement

2 adults, child hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at Freeport motel

Comfort Suites in Freeport
Comfort Suites in Freeport(Suz Laidman/ WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital Tuesday with elevated carbon monoxide levels after an incident at a Freeport hotel.

Freeport fire officials said a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at the Comfort Suites on Route 1 Monday and a maintenance worker replaced it with a new alarm.

Officials said when the alarm did not shut off, the maintenance worker called the fire department’s business line instead of calling 911.

Fire officials said they did not get the message until Tuesday morning and responded to the hotel.

Fire officials said the worker should have called 911.

“I walked in the lobby and had 175 parts per million on CO, started to evacuate, pulled the fire alarm and thankfully everyone’s out, and we hope that everyone’s OK that was transported,” Freeport Fire Chief Charles Jordan said.

Officials said the hotel was evacuated and firefighters were going floor-by-floor to investigate the carbon monoxide issue.

WMTW has reached out to the owners of the hotel for comment.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers
An intersectional Pride flag and an American flag flying next to each other at the festival
Aroostook County held its first Pride festival over the weekend
Gavel on sounding block
Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

Footage in Aroostook County
Not many calls of bear sightings this year so far
Bear Sightings in Aroostook County
BEARS
Logging Industry has been on the decline of workers for over a decade
Logging Industry has been dealing with a shortage of workers for over a decade
Logging Industry workers has been on the decline
Logging Industry