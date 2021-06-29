PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -June is cataracts awareness month. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole explains what the condition is and what to do for treatment.

As we age, our eyesight can get worse. Especially if you develop cataracts.

“In our eyes when we’re born, we have lenses one in each eye. These lenses help to bend or retract light. When we are born, our lenses are clear like a glass in the window but over time the lenses become more and more cloudy, a cloudy lens is what we call a cataract.”

Health experts says while age is one of the main reasons for developing cataracts, it isn’t the only reason.

“About around the age of 40, the lens proteins begin to break down and then this causes clouding of the lens. There are other causes however of cataracts some include diabetes, the use of steroids, trauma directly to the eye, radiation to the upper body, and it can be hereditary, but these are mainly seen during childhood.”

McCartney adds that while cataracts can begin developing around the age of 40, sometimes symptoms don’t appear until 60.

“Some of the symptoms include but are not limited to constant or persistent blurring of their vision, difficulty driving at night due to glare, halos or starburst around light and colors not being as brilliant, people often describe a yellowing of their vision.”

McCartney says the treatment is surgery. If you think you may be developing cataracts, contact your eye doctor.

