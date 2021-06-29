Logging Industry has been dealing with a shortage of workers for over a decade

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A shortage of workers in the logging industry has had a huge effect. For the past decade Officials say it has been difficult to retain the current workforce and to recruit new workers. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez has the story.

“There are three main reasons experts say why they have struggled with recruiting employees into this workforce and keeping them. The workforce development system from high school to higher education, contractors not being able to pay their employees competitive wages, and the technological advancements that changed the industry,” said Dana Doran Executive Director Professional of Logging Contractor of Maine.

The lack of employees has caused a chain of issues and a disincentive for new companies to enter this workforce.

“You cant produce the amount of wood mills require, you can’t grow your company as an owner, you’re constantly dealing with production problems if you don’t have enough people on a daily basis it certainly creates a cog in the wheel and therefore you can’t get that wood to market you can’t reach your own bottom line you can’t meet expenses you know there’s a multitude of issues that are there,” said Doran.

To combat this issue, Professional Logging Contractors of Maine partnered with Regional Technical Schools in Frenchville and Dyer Brook and a Community college.

“Workforce development has been a major area of our focus over the last five years we’ve created a new community college logging program that’s affiliated with Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle so this is the fifth summer its been running so that’s a step in the right direction,” added Doran.

In an analysis, they found they will need 2000 new workers in logging and trucking in the next 10 years, to replace people who will be retiring. They also found that wages need to increase to attract new employees.

