Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick. (CDC via AP, File)(James Gathany | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed the state’s first case of the tick-borne Powassan virus this year.

Officials say a Waldo County resident is recovering after initially being admitted to the hospital because of the virus.

Cases of Powassan are rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015.

Maine has identified nine cases since 2010.

People become infected with Powassan through the bite of an infected deer tick or woodchuck tick.

