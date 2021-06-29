Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed the state’s first case of the tick-borne Powassan virus this year.

Officials say a Waldo County resident is recovering after initially being admitted to the hospital because of the virus.

Cases of Powassan are rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015.

Maine has identified nine cases since 2010.

People become infected with Powassan through the bite of an infected deer tick or woodchuck tick.

