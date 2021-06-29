Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 32 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 32 COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,021.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 858.

The Maine CDC reported that 775,491 Mainers, or 57.69% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has two new cases, bringing the total to 1,902.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers
An intersectional Pride flag and an American flag flying next to each other at the festival
Aroostook County held its first Pride festival over the weekend
Gavel on sounding block
Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

Logging Industry has been on the decline of workers for over a decade
Logging Industry has been dealing with a shortage of workers for over a decade
Logging Industry workers has been on the decline
Logging Industry
Cataracts
Moose population